When you review as many gadgets, laptops, headphones and more as I do, you start to notice a pattern when you've been testing something high-quality. Plenty of the time, even a creditable device won't leave me pining away for it once it's gone, since I have my daily drivers that tend to be the best stuff I have access to.

Sometimes, though, when I package a review unit back up to be returned to the brand, I get a pang of regret, and that's how it felt waving goodbye to the Dell XPS 14. This 2026 revision (and revival) of one of Dell's most influential product lines is a superb success in my books, and I underlined that opinion with a five-star review last week.

While it's never a great tragedy to go back to my M3 MacBook Pro, which still performs absolutely as well as I could need it to, I can't help but miss parts of the XPS 14, which stands out as probably the most desirable non-gaming laptop I've tested in the last couple of years.

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Sure, something like the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 has more chops when it comes to plugged-in gaming performance thanks to its discrete graphics card, but aside from that I think the XPS 14 is the laptop I'd most like to own if I was abandoning the life of the Apple ecosystem.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills) (Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills) (Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

The most crucial thing is probably its refreshed design, which is simply gorgeous and full of high-quality materials. It properly rivals the MacBook Pro in most ways, with a lack of flex or give under your hands, and a really sturdy hinge that can be opened with one hand.

The fact that I tested the upgraded OLED version of its display also meant it was simply brilliant for viewing content, whether that meant streaming a show in the evening or editing some photos for another review. The warm colours and deep blacks of OLED displays are always memorable.

With a Panther Lake chip from Intel at its heart, I was also blown away by the gaming potential of the XPS 14, which can play new games capably if you tune them right (and if they're optimised right). For older titles, it's a genuine option, and I think we're only a few years away from laptops that make separate gaming GPUs look like bad value.

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The reality for me is that it would take one heck of a crowbar to pry me away from Apple, since I've got an iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBook Pro. That's a quartet of devices that work together pretty dreamily in my everyday working life. Still, for those who aren't as bought in, the XPS 14 is simply gorgeous.

It isn't the cheapest option on the market if you want a new laptop, especially in the configuration I tested, but a week after boxing it back up, I'm still thinking about how well-built it is. That's a pretty high compliment, so check out my review if you want to know more about the details of its accomplishments.