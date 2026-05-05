The Aston Martin DB12 S is the kind of car children put posters of on their walls. Like the original DB12, launched back in 2023, it’s a stunningly beautiful vehicle, but it has had a few subtle improvements to make it not only look sportier and meaner, but also to eke out a bit of extra performance.

For Aston Martin, the S suffix has been a badge of honour since 1953, when it launched the DB3S roadster. More recently, the Vanquish and the Vantage have seen S models, as has the DBX and the Rapide. So what does it mean for the DB12?

This was already a serious driving machine, but the DB12S now has a higher-tuned version of that 4.0-litre V8 twin turbo, increasing the horsepower to 700PS and torque of up to 800Nm. This results in a 0-62mph of just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 202mph.

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There’s been weight saving from the standard model too, offering a titanium exhaust, which is not only 11.7kg lighter than the stainless steel version, but also sounds even better when it roars on acceleration and gurgles as you change down going into a bend.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Carbon ceramic brakes are standard here as well, providing 27kg of unsprung weight saving on the standard steel brakes of the DB12 and together with the next generation corner braking control system (CBC), provide better handling and performance.

Tweaks to the dampers improve roll and pitch to keep the car flatter on the road when accelerating and braking, while the stiffer anti-roll bar and geometry settings complete the performance changes that could allow this car to go faster and harder on a track.

For my drive, though, I wasn’t on a track. I was exploring the slightly sleepy country roads of Provence in southern France. Narrow and winding in places, opening up into wide freeways with breathtaking views in others. In many ways, the perfect place to get to know this rather special car.

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(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Visual appeal

Forgetting for a moment the weight-saving and tuning improvements on the DB12 S, there are a number of visual cues that make this model all the more poster-worthy. The new front splitter lowers and widens the face of the car, while new vents help to keep that giant V8 cool. S badges on the side are a tell-tale sign – these are metal badges, hand-made in the jewellery quarter in Birmingham by the same firm that makes every Aston Martin badge.

Then, at the rear, the DB12S features a fixed spoiler and stacked quad tail pipes – whether you opt for the standard stainless steel or the titanium versions. There isn’t an angle at which this car doesn’t shine, but following one along the French Riviera is mesmerising.

Inside the DB12S, you might expect a more pared-down interior in a racing fashion, but here you get no such thing. This is still every bit the super tourer, and while there are unique racing upgrades – such as the Alcantara sports steering wheel, a red anodised drive mode controller, red stitching and the red wings in the headrests – it feels extremely luxurious.

The model I was driving was finished in Onyx black with 21-inch Y-spoke satin black wheels, black Aston Martin badges and rear script, gloss black detailing and the titanium exhausts. Only the red brake callipers provided a pop of colour. It’s a stealth look and one that only adds to the mean and moody DB12S features.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Sound and vision

Like the DB12, there’s a large driver display and a widescreen central touchscreen display in this car, angled to fit neatly within the central console. A large number of manual buttons and dials sit below the screen, including metal rolling dials for the climate control and volume.

Like the DB12 and a number of other Aston Martin models, the DB12 S feature’s Apple’s CarPlay Ultra, which not only provides a range of apps for the central screen, but also takes over the driver’s display, integrating the vehicle dynamics into the Car Play system and providing a single operating system for the infotainment system and vehicle controls.

This was my first experience using CarPlay Ultra, and I was really impressed with how seamless the system feels. On other vehicles using CarPlay, you regularly need to revert to the OEM menus for vehicle settings and even for the radio. Here, it’s all within the Apple menus. Actually, there are a couple of screens that aren’t yet Apple pages but you wouldn’t notice them easily.