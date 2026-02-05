Breitling partners with Aston Martin and its F1 team on upcoming watches line-up

QUICK SUMMARY Breitling has announced a new multi-year partnership with Aston Martin. The collaboration includes both the sports car maker and the Aston Martin Formula One team. The first new Breitling watches to arrive from the partnership will land later in 2026.

Aston Martin has teamed up with Breitling to form a new watch collaboration, with the first novelties due to arrive later in 2026.

The partnership includes both Aston Martin, the sports car company and the Aston Martin Formula One team. It’s a global multi-year partnership that's expected to see entire new ranges of Breitling watches produced in collaboration with both entities of the British car brand.

You can expect the first Aston Martin timepiece by Breitling to be announced during the third quarter of 2026, so at some point between July and September. Likely launch targets could include this year’s British Grand Prix, which spans the weekend of 3rd-6th July, or the Goodwood Festival of Speed a week later.

For now, the brands have revealed a single image of the new Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Formula One Team. Slotting into the existing Chronograph 43 line-up, the new watch features a splash of the Aston race team’s green livery on its dial. Meanwhile, the edges of its strap are finished in the same yellow-green hue that’s also used on Aston’s race cars.

(Image credit: Breitling / Aston Martin)

Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark said: “Aston Martin and Breitling have crossed paths at key moments in design and culture. The partnership is a perfect showcase of excellence, design mastery and performance, something that is integral to everything that Aston Martin puts its name to.”

Both brands can trace their roots back to the early 20th century, and both are closely linked to the early years of the motorcar. In 1907, Leon Breitling introduced a timepiece called the Vitesse, a chronograph capable of measuring up to 250 units (such as miles or kilometres) per hour, and used by Swiss police to issue the first speeding tickets. Just a few years later, Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford began competing their new sports car at a race venue called Aston Hill.

And, while James Bond has closer links with a couple of other watchmakers, his first on-screen timepieces modified by Q-Branch was a Breitling Top Time. It appeared on Sean Conner’s wrist in 1965’s Thunderball – the second 007 film to feature Bond’s famous Aston Martin DB5.

“Aston Martin builds cars that are as much about presence as performance,” said Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “We share that same heritage of iconic design: every line, finish, and proportion has purpose. Nothing is left to chance.”

Breitling is no stranger to automotive collaborations. The company’s Top Time Class Cars collection includes watches inspired by the Ford Mustang, Shelby Cobra and Chevrolet Corvette. Breitling has also previously worked with Bentley – the carmaker Hallmark led before his move to Aston Martin in 2024 – and famously produced a tourbillon clock for the dashboard of the Bentley Bentayga SUV.