Swedish outdoor brand Dometic's new backpack blends YETI-style cooling with everyday carry practicality
Dometic's Unrestricted Backpack uses PrimaLoft insulation and recycled materials for a more versatile take on the cooler backpack
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Dometic has expanded its Unrestricted range with a smaller, more versatile 17-litre backpack option designed to serve as both a cooler and a daily carryall.
The Unrestricted Small Backpack builds on the brand’s push into soft coolers that adapt to everyday use, rather than purely outdoor settings.
While traditional wearable coolers, such as Igloo's new Trailmate collection, often prioritise insulation above all else, Dometic is positioning its new pack as a hybrid, with features that wouldn’t look out of place on a commuter pack.Article continues below
It uses PrimaLoft Gold insulation, a material more commonly associated with performance apparel than cooling gear (see also my Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody review).
It’s lightweight, made from recycled fibres, and retains its insulating properties even in damp conditions, offering a different approach to temperature management compared to the foam-heavy builds typically seen in this category.
Not just a cooler with straps
Dometic is keen to stress that the backpack is designed as a “true backpack with cooler function built in”, rather than a cooler adapted for everyday carry.
That distinction shows up in the feature set, which includes a padded 16-inch laptop sleeve, multiple accessory pockets, and ergonomic shoulder straps with OrthoLite padding.
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The main compartment is seam-welded and leak-resistant, with space for up to 28 cans, while YKK Aquaguard zippers and a 900D Cordura exterior add durability and weather resistance.
The bag is also compatible with Dometic’s Connect Ice system, allowing reusable ice packs to attach magnetically to the compartment's interior.
Cooling, rethought for the daily grind
The Unrestricted Small Backpack enters a space already occupied by premium players such as YETI, whose Hopper coolers helped define the segment.
Dometic’s take leans more heavily into versatility, however, combining cooling performance with features aimed at commuters, travellers and general day-to-day use.
Sustainability is another key part of the pitch. Alongside the recycled PrimaLoft insulation, the backpack uses recycled Cordura fabric, recycled webbing and lining, and a TPU interior designed to be both rugged and easy to clean.
The Unrestricted Small Backpack is now available from Dometic US, Dometic UK and Dometic EU in a charming (black) colourway for $200 / $175 / €189 (~AU$313).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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