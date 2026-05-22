Russell Hobbs unveils affordable new juicer with a huge 1.6-litre capacity

QUICK SUMMARY Russell Hobbs has unveiled the new JuiceLuxe juicer, featuring a large 1.6-litre pulp container, 62mm feed tube and non-drip spout for easier at-home juicing. Available in Raspberry and Stone colourways, the new juicer will launch before the end of the month for £59 via Russell Hobbs’ online store.

Russell Hobbs has launched a brand new juicer designed to make fresh at-home juicing feel much easier. The JuiceLuxe features a large 62mm feed tube to reduce prep time, alongside a non-drip spout and an impressive 1.6-litre pulp container to help keep everything cleaner whilst you juice.

It joins Russell Hobbs’ growing range of juicers, including the Explore Juicer, but the JuiceLuxe immediately stands out thanks to its much larger capacity. For comparison, the Explore Juicer only offers an 800ml pulp container despite being a similar size overall, so the upgrade definitely makes sense.

The JuiceLuxe isn’t available to buy just yet, but Russell Hobbs has confirmed it’ll launch before the end of the month. It’ll retail for £59 and will be available directly from the brand’s online store.

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(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

The JuiceLuce also looks far more stylish than many juicers currently on the market. It comes in two colour options – Raspberry, designed to pair with the retro-inspired Eden range, and Stone, which complements the brand’s popular Brontë collection.

Alongside the large pulp container, the JuiceLuxe also includes dishwasher-safe parts and a cleaning brush in the box, making cleanup far less of a chore after use.