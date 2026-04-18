Russell Hobbs' new affordable ice cream maker might be the best thing you buy this summer

It's also a lot cheaper than a certain competitor

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Russell Hobbs Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker
(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)
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Russell Hobbs has launched its new Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker ahead of summer, featuring seven auto functions and a re-spin option.

It's available for £159.99 via Russell Hobbs' online store and Argos.

Russell Hobbs has launched its new Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker, arriving just in time for the warmer weather. It comes with seven auto functions – including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yoghurt and milkshakes – as well as a re-spin option for an even smoother finish.

It’s also slightly more affordable than its biggest rival, coming in at £159.99 compared to the Ninja Creami’s £200 RRP (or £250 for the Deluxe version). You can pick it up directly from Russell Hobbs or retailers like Argos.

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Russell Hobbs Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

With 800W of power and a contemporary baked stone finish, the Chilluxe feels like both a practical and stylish addition to the kitchen. It also contributes the growing trend for appliances in more design-led colourways, with neutral tones proving especially popular – something we’ve already seen with the Cuisinart Blast & Go and the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer.

Russell Hobbs Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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