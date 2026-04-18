Russell Hobbs' new affordable ice cream maker might be the best thing you buy this summer

QUICK SUMMARY Russell Hobbs has launched its new Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker ahead of summer, featuring seven auto functions and a re-spin option. It's available for £159.99 via Russell Hobbs' online store and Argos.

Russell Hobbs has launched its new Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker, arriving just in time for the warmer weather. It comes with seven auto functions – including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yoghurt and milkshakes – as well as a re-spin option for an even smoother finish.

Similar to the Ninja Creami, the Chilluxe uses pre-frozen ingredients. This means you add your mixture into the included tubs, freeze them for around 24 hours, then process them in the machine. It comes with two 500ml lidded freezer tubs, which is great if you want to prep multiple flavours in advance.

It’s also slightly more affordable than its biggest rival, coming in at £159.99 compared to the Ninja Creami’s £200 RRP (or £250 for the Deluxe version). You can pick it up directly from Russell Hobbs or retailers like Argos.

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(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

With 800W of power and a contemporary baked stone finish, the Chilluxe feels like both a practical and stylish addition to the kitchen. It also contributes the growing trend for appliances in more design-led colourways, with neutral tones proving especially popular – something we’ve already seen with the Cuisinart Blast & Go and the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)