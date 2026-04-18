Russell Hobbs' new affordable ice cream maker might be the best thing you buy this summer
It's also a lot cheaper than a certain competitor
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QUICK SUMMARY
Russell Hobbs has launched its new Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker ahead of summer, featuring seven auto functions and a re-spin option.
It's available for £159.99 via Russell Hobbs' online store and Argos.
Russell Hobbs has launched its new Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker, arriving just in time for the warmer weather. It comes with seven auto functions – including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yoghurt and milkshakes – as well as a re-spin option for an even smoother finish.
Similar to the Ninja Creami, the Chilluxe uses pre-frozen ingredients. This means you add your mixture into the included tubs, freeze them for around 24 hours, then process them in the machine. It comes with two 500ml lidded freezer tubs, which is great if you want to prep multiple flavours in advance.
It’s also slightly more affordable than its biggest rival, coming in at £159.99 compared to the Ninja Creami’s £200 RRP (or £250 for the Deluxe version). You can pick it up directly from Russell Hobbs or retailers like Argos.Article continues below
With 800W of power and a contemporary baked stone finish, the Chilluxe feels like both a practical and stylish addition to the kitchen. It also contributes the growing trend for appliances in more design-led colourways, with neutral tones proving especially popular – something we’ve already seen with the Cuisinart Blast & Go and the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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