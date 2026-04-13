Forget the Ninja Creami – GreenPan’s new ice cream maker makes soft serve in just 30 minutes

QUICK SUMMARY GreenPan has launched the Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker. Priced at £399, the GreenPan Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker makes frozen treats in just 30 minutes with no pre-freezing needed.

Move over, Ninja Creami – GreenPan has launched its latest Frost ice cream maker, and it’s seriously speedy. The new GreenPan Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker makes ice cream, soft serve and frozen treats in just 30 minutes without you having to pre-freeze anything.

I’ve tested many ice cream makers in my time as T3’s Home Editor, and the one thing that I always have problems with is pre-freezing. I get it – to get frozen treats, you need some type of freezing involved, but I’m too impatient and lazy to pre-make mixtures and freeze them overnight before I can get my sorbet or ice cream fix.

But the newer ice cream makers on the market have solved this problem. Case in point: the new GreenPan Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker has a built-in cooling compressor that keeps ingredients cold for hours without you needing to pre-freeze mixtures, containers or bowls.

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Available in black or cream, the GreenPan Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker can turn fresh ingredients into frozen desserts in just 30 minutes. With six modes to choose from, it makes soft serve ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and alcoholic or non-alcoholic slushies.

If soft serve isn’t your thing – personally, I love a Mr Whippy but each to their own – the GreenPan Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker has seven texture settings to play with, so you can make soft or thick ice creams. It also comes with a large 1.87-litre mixing bowl which is double-insulated to keep everything cool.

I love the look of the GreenPan Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker. It looks similar to a traditional slushie maker, and has a lever at the front for dispensing your frozen creations. A screen and controls are at the front, but my favourite part of the design is the circular holder on the side which you can use to store ice cream cones!

The GreenPan Frost Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker is available to buy for £399 at select retailers, like Amazon and Very .