This Ninja Creami rival makes ice cream in 30 minutes – no overnight freezing required

QUICK SUMMARY Dualit has launched its first-ever ice cream maker, delivering homemade desserts in just 30 minutes without any pre-freezing. It's available to buy from June for £349.99 via Dualit’s website as well as retailers like John Lewis.

Dualit has launched its first-ever ice cream maker, allowing users to make everything from ice cream and gelato to sorbet, frozen yoghurt and even slushies in as little as 30 minutes. There’s also no need to pre-freeze anything overnight, which already sets it apart from popular models like the Ninja Creami.

The new 1.2-litre Ice Cream Maker includes a range of pre-set programmes alongside manual controls, all operated via a simple rotary dial and digital display. Dualit also includes a dishwasher-safe measuring cup, spatula and mixer attachment.

The machine isn’t launching until June with an RRP of £349.99, and will be available via Dualit’s website as well as retailers like John Lewis. We’ll be keeping an eye out and will let you know as soon as it arrives.

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(Image credit: Dualit)

The machine also includes a manual stirring function that lets you adjust the texture and consistency depending on what you’re making, which is ideal if you like to experiment. There’s also an interlock lid with an integrated ingredient feed, so you can safely add extras like chocolate chips or nuts mid-churn.

Another standout is the Keep Frozen function, which keeps your dessert at the perfect serving temperature for 30-60 minutes after it’s ready. That makes it a great option for entertaining, as you can prep ahead without worrying about everything melting or losing its texture before serving.