Valve just gave everyone the best Steam Machine news – prepare for launch

Quick Summary Valve has posted that the Steam Machine and Steam Frame are still on track for summer launches. They will be "shipping this summer", although we still don't yet know exactly when orders will open – or the pricing.

After reports of delays amid the ongoing RAM crisis, Valve has confirmed that the Steam Machine – and its forthcoming Steam Frame XR headset – will be released in the next couple of months.

On a post about the Steam Verified program – which guarantees games will run on the Steam Deck and the new hardware – Valve stated that both new devices "are shipping this summer".

Valve recently released its second-generation Steam Controller, which was manufactured and shipped ahead of the Steam Machine. And while the initial batch sold out almost instantly, a second round of sales started with a new registrations system. It is likely this will be used for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, too.

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As an attempt to beat the scalpers, Steam users with existing purchase history were invited to register for the second batch of Steam Controller stock (one per person) early in May. The time of each registration was logged in a kind-of ticketing process and orders were sent out about a week or two later.

I received my Steam Controller in the last few days, in fact.

How much with Valve's Steam Machine cost?

Of course, the Steam Machine will be considerably more expensive than the Steam Controller – although we don't have a price as yet – so the clamour for ownership might not be as frenzied. But anything that keeps them out of the hands of scalpers is good in my book.

If I was to guess, initial pricing plans for the new PC-based console have had to be ripped up, thanks to elevated component costs. You only need to look at the recent Steam Deck OLED price hike to see the impact of RAMageddon. Launched at £479 in the UK, the 512GB model is now £649.

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So with that taken into account, plus the fact that Valve wants to ensure the Steam Machine is capable of 4K 60fps gaming, I'd be surprised if it releases at anything under £999 (around $1,300).

It wouldn't be that shocking to learn it's around the £1,200 mark, in fact.

Indeed, I'm currently testing the Geekom A9 Max mini PC (the 2026 model) and while that's not designed as a games machine per se, it is really only capable of up to 1440p gaming – 1080p for most AAA titles. And that's priced at £1,500 with discounts.

Still, we shouldn't have too long to wait until we find out for sure. And then we can all decide whether we'll need to sell a kidney or not.

I'll likely see you in the queue at Doctor Dave's Organ Emporium come July.