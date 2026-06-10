Steam Machine launch could be just weeks away, according to leaked regulatory findings

Quick Summary An FCC filing suggests that the Steam Machine could be launched sooner than expected – even before the end of June. Dates have been found in the listing that could point to a release.

It was only recently that Valve confirmed its Steam Machine console is still on track for a summer launch. But it now seems that it could be even closer than many thought.

Public regulatory documents have been found that suggest it could, in fact, be released in the next few weeks – even before June is out.

Redditor wayTooManyBugs claims to have found some interesting dates contained within files associated with the Steam Machine.

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All products that utilise wireless communications technology must be approved by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) before being allowed on sale in the States. It posts the filings on its website, but often with some documents redacted or embargoed.

That's the case with FCC ID 2AES4-1016 – Valve's "Video Game Machine". While some of the reports and technical documents are viewable (and have been since the end of 2025) a selection are still locked.

These include the user manual and internal photos of the test unit, which are not yet available to click on – presumably because they reveal information that Valve doesn't want to reveal to the public yet.

However, as found by the Redditor, they will become available on 29 June 2029 – less than three weeks from the time of writing. And that has sparked speculation on a potential release date for the console.

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WayTooManyBugs suggests that the filing for the Steam Controller – which is now available – successfully hinted at its release. The manual and photos were made public on 20 May 2026 – a few weeks after initial orders of the controller started to ship.

If the same pattern is followed with the Steam Machine, it could actually be formally launched any day now.

There is a mighty caveat to all of this. Valve didn't exactly expect to release its Steam Controller ahead of the Steam Machine, but market conditions and the ongoing RAM crisis forced its hand.

In addition, the FCC filing was submitted at the tail end of last year, which is when the 29 June embargo may have been set. It might be that the Steam Machine was planned for release by the end of June, but the components issues in the interim have caused delays.

Still, looking on the positive side, we shouldn't have too long to wait until we find out more, either way. And, at the very least, we'll be able to get a look at the user manual and internal photos.