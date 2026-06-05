Ciele's latest running collection imagines a place where every trail, track and post-run coffee stop exists in one strange destination

Ciele Athletics has unveiled a new capsule collection, a five-piece range that takes a slightly different approach to running apparel.

The Paradis range celebrates the places, experiences and daydreams that surround running.

According to Ciele, Paradis draws inspiration from everything from alpine switchbacks and coastal loops to track sessions and post-run meeting spots.

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(Image credit: Ciele)

The visual identity of the apparel options is based on maps, patterns, and illustrated landscapes, combining shades of blue, green and cream across technical caps, bucket hats, shorts and a graphic T-shirt.

Ciele even came up with a fictional town, Paradis, with the maps showcasing the town and its surroundings in more detail.

The artwork appears throughout the range, giving the capsule a more lifestyle-oriented feel while retaining the performance features Ciele is known for.

A map of nowhere

The range includes three of Ciele's signature headwear styles: the TRLBucket Comp, TRLCap SC MRPH EQ and GOCap MRPH EQ.

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As expected from the Canadian brand best known for its headwear, the hats remain lightweight, breathable, and packable, but feature unique Paradis graphics that set them apart from the company's regular collections.

(Image credit: Ciele)

Alongside the headwear is the ATShort 4", a run short designed for warm-weather adventures.

Ciele says the shorts use a quick-drying fabric that is resistant to chlorine and salt water, making them suitable for runs that finish with a dip in a lake, river or the sea.

A self-draining storage pocket is also included for carrying small essentials.

(Image credit: Ciele)

Finally, the NSPTShirt features the capsule's map artwork and is made from a Sorino HC cotton-and-hemp blend.

According to Ciele, the fabric offers moisture management, odour control and breathability without relying on synthetic fibres.

Paradis is available now at Ciele and selected retailers worldwide, with prices from $70 (~£52 / €60 / AU$98).

The collection joins the brand's growing line-up of apparel-focused releases, following the more performance-driven Icon and Elite collections launched earlier this year.