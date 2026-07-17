Hoka’s got a new rival as one of America’s fastest-rising running brands unveils a Kevlar-reinforced ultra-trail shoe

Altra is stepping up its pursuit of trail-running shoe heavyweights Hoka and Salomon with the Olympus 275 HiLo, a heavily cushioned endurance shoe designed to keep moving over technical terrain long after darkness falls.

The new model builds on the Olympus 275, combining a 33mm stack of Altra EGO Max cushioning with a technical MATRYX upper and a Vibram Megagrip outsole.

Despite the substantial amount of foam underfoot, Altra retains the zero-drop geometry for which it is best known, placing the heel and forefoot at the same height.

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According to the brand, the updated EGO Max midsole is 15% lighter and 10% softer than the previous version.

(Image credit: Altra)

The men’s shoe weighs 10.5oz (298g), while the women’s model comes in at 8.8oz (249g).

The Olympus 275 HiLo also uses Altra’s Original FootShape fit, the roomiest of the brand’s three toe-box profiles.

This provides additional space around the toes and through the midfoot, allowing the foot to spread more naturally on long runs.

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A tale of one mountain

Perhaps the most distinctive feature is the one-piece woven MATRYX upper, the same as that used in the Olympus 275, launched last year.

The lightweight material incorporates Kevlar yarns to increase durability without adding excessive weight.

Better still, the integrated, sock-like scree sleeve wraps around the ankle to keep stones and trail debris out of the shoe.