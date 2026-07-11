Nearly two years after introducing its first carbon-plated off-road racer, ASICS has unveiled the Metafuji Trail 2, refining what was already one of the most ambitious trail running shoes.

The original Metafuji Trail proved that "super shoe" technology wasn't limited to road marathons, bringing together a carbon plate, lightweight foams and aggressive trail grip in a package designed for serious mountain racing.

Now, the Japanese brand believes it has taken the formula a step further.

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The new model tips the scales at 255g (men's), shaving 5g off its predecessor while retaining the same 5mm drop.

(Image credit: ASICS)

A new top layer of FF LEAP, ASICS' lightest and bounciest foam, now sits above the plate, while FF BLAST PLUS remains underneath to cushion long efforts.

Despite becoming lighter, the shoe still packs a substantial 36.5mm heel stack and 31.5mm forefoot stack, giving runners plenty of protection over ultra-distance races.

Built for the biggest mountain races

Grip remains courtesy of the proven ASICSGRIP outsole, complete with 3.5mm lugs designed to balance traction on soft ground without feeling overbearing on firmer trails.