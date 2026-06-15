ASICS' criminally underrated running shoes just got a premium upgrade usually reserved for faster models

ASICS has unveiled the Fuji Lite 7, the latest version of its lightweight trail running shoe, and while the update isn't a complete overhaul, it brings a handful of meaningful improvements for runners who want to move quickly across mixed terrain.

Sitting between the protective Gel Trabuco range and the race-focused Metafuji Trail, the Fuji Lite series has long been one of ASICS' most versatile off-road options.

The seventh-generation model builds on that formula with a new engineered woven upper, a lighter overall weight and a fit system designed to keep feet locked down when the trail gets technical.

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(Image credit: ASICS)

The engineered mesh used on the Fuji Lite 6 was replaced by a woven construction that gives the shoe a more premium appearance while promising improved durability on the trail.

The material is paired with ASICS' Tongue Wing design, which wraps more securely around the midfoot and helps reduce unwanted tongue movement during longer runs.

Lighter, faster and ready for the trails

The Fuji Lite 7 retains the FF Blast Plus midsole found in its predecessor (launched in 2021 with the Gel-Nimbus 24), providing a balance of cushioning and responsiveness without added bulk.

In fact, the new model tips the scales at a claimed 241g, making it around 11g lighter than the Fuji Lite 6.

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The stack height remains unchanged at 32mm in the heel and 28mm in the forefoot, delivering a 4mm drop that should appeal to runners looking for a more natural trail-running feel.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The outsole also returns largely unchanged, featuring ASICSGrip rubber and 4mm lugs.

Looking at the tread pattern, the design appears geared towards versatility rather than outright aggression, making the Fuji Lite 7 a strong option for everything from forest paths and gravel tracks to moderately technical mountain trails.

Taking cues from ASICS' faster trail shoes

Although ASICS isn't positioning the Fuji Lite 7 as a race shoe, there are clear influences from the brand's more performance-oriented models.

The company is also highlighting the shoe's sustainability credentials. According to ASICS, the Fuji Lite 7 has a carbon footprint of 11.8kg CO₂e per pair, which it says is 18% lower than the industry average for running shoes.

The Fuji Lite 7 is available now at ASICS UK and ASICS US for £125 / $140 (~€125 / AU$198) in a range of colourways, including a striking white-and-coral option that gives the lightweight trail runner one of its most eye-catching looks to date.