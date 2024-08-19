ASICS goes off the beaten path with the Metafuji Trail super shoes designed for serious runners

ASICS has clearly set its sights on the competitive segment of the trail running community with the introduction of the Metafuji Trail, a new contender for the title of best running shoes.

Designed for serious athletes who demand both speed and protection from their footwear, the new shoes give runners a competitive edge in trail races where every second counts and the terrain can be as much of an opponent as the other runners.

Crafted using learning from the flagship Metaspeed range, at the heart of the Metafuji Trail lies a full-length carbon plate, meticulously engineered for the trails.

Sandwiched between two layers of foam, this plate isn’t just about speed – it’s about controlled, energised propulsion that keeps you moving forward without losing your footing on those tricky descents, the brand says.

Speaking of foam, the midsole is an absolute game-changer. A dynamic duo of FF Blast Turbo and FF Blast Plus foams creates a ride that’s as light as it is responsive.

Imagine bouncing off the ground with every step, yet feeling cushioned enough to go the distance – all while a stack height of 40/ 45mm (forefoot/heel) takes the strain off your legs so you can recover faster and run harder.

The woven mesh upper, reinforced with elastomeric yarn, doesn’t just breathe; it flexes with your foot, giving you a lockdown that feels custom-made.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Add in a gusseted tongue and a lace-in-lace system, and you’ve got a fit that hugs your midfoot like a glove, ready for any adventure.

But what’s a trail shoe without grip? The Metafuji Trail doesn’t disappoint. The Asicsgrip outsole, with its 4.5mm lugs, grips to whatever surface you’re on – mud, rocks, or roots – giving you the agility to navigate any terrain like a pro.

ASICS athlete Andreu Simon, who was heavily involved with the conception of the shoes, was understandably enthused about the launch: “The Metafuji Trail shoes might not be for everyone, but they certainly present everything I hoped to find in a trail super shoe. I feel incredibly proud to have collaborated with the ASICS team so closely on this new pinnacle shoe.”

With the launch of the Metafuji Trail, ASICS is not just introducing a new shoe but also pushing the boundaries of what trail running shoes can offer.