New Balance has unveiled two high-performance running shoes designed to take runners from speedy training sessions through to marathon race day.

The new SuperComp Rebel v1 is arguably the more surprising arrival, essentially fusing the FuelCell Rebel and SuperComp Trainer lines into one high-speed daily trainer.

New Balance says it has created a plated, high-stack training shoe intended to bring “race-day energy” to everyday running.

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SuperComp Rebel v1 (Image credit: New Balance)

It is joined by the SuperComp Elite v6, the latest generation of New Balance’s flagship carbon-plated racing shoe and the successor to the T3 Awards-winner FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5.

New Balance has dropped FuelCell from both product names, possibly because the shoes introduce the brand’s new Infinion midsole foam.

The company claims the new compound is designed to provide responsive cushioning and sustained energy return.

Rebel with a plate

The SuperComp Rebel v1 combines Infinion foam with a carbon-infused Pebax propulsion plate.

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New Balance says the plate’s shape, material and placement have been engineered to produce a responsive, energetic ride suitable for tempo sessions, faster training runs and potentially racing.

SuperComp Elite v6 (Image credit: New Balance)

A 40mm heel and 36mm forefoot give the Rebel a 4mm drop. The men’s version weighs a claimed 218g in a size 9.5, while the women’s model comes in at 174g in a size 7.

FANTOMFIT reinforcement locks down the midfoot and heel without adding the weight of a more traditionally structured upper.

At £190, it also sits below New Balance’s premium competition shoe while retaining some of its race-inspired technology.

SuperComp Rebel v1 (Image credit: New Balance)

The SuperComp Elite v6 adopts the lightest version of Infinion foam and a redesigned carbon-fibre plate intended to increase stiffness and propulsion over marathon distances.

Despite retaining a race-legal 40mm heel stack, it weighs just 190g for men and 155g for women.

Its 8mm drop results from a 40mm heel and 32mm forefoot, while a translucent mesh upper reinforced with FANTOMFIT provides a lightweight but secure fit.