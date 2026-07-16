Adidas just made its premium trail running shoe cheaper and a lot more versatile

If you've admired the performance credentials of Adidas Terrex's flagship trail running shoes but baulked at the price, the brand has just launched a more attainable alternative.

The Agravic SL borrows key technology from the top-of-the-line Agravic Speed Ultra range and packages it into a versatile daily trail shoe that costs 30% less than the flagship racer.

The new shoes are designed as an all-rounder that can tackle everything from daily training runs and local woodland loops to technical mountain trails.

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With it, the company is bringing premium technologies to runners who simply want a single shoe that can handle all their off-road adventures.

The Agravic SL has a minimalist heel construction (Image credit: Adidas)

The Agravic SL features a full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole, the brand's lightweight, highly responsive foam that has become a hallmark of Adidas' fastest road and trail shoes.

It delivers the soft yet energetic ride that runners have come to expect from the brand's premium footwear.

Grip should be equally impressive, thanks to the full Continental Rubber outsole, which uses the tyre manufacturer's well-established rubber compound to provide dependable traction in both wet and dry conditions.

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Combined with a lug pattern that looks aggressive enough for loose terrain without becoming overly cumbersome on fireroads or tarmac, the Agravic SL appears well suited to the increasingly popular "door-to-trail" style of running.

Race-day DNA, everyday miles

The rest of the shoe follows the same philosophy, with an engineered mesh upper with durable TPU overlays that aim to balance breathability with trail-ready protection.

Meanwhile, internal reinforcements and elastic tongue wings are designed to keep the foot securely locked in when the terrain becomes more technical.