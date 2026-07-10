12 warm-weather hiking upgrades you didn't know you needed, as recommended by T3's outdoor expert

With another heatwave settling over the UK and the school holidays just around the corner, plenty of people will be swapping the sofa for the footpaths. Warm-weather walking has its own set of challenges, which is why staying cool, carrying enough water and protecting yourself from the sun is just as important as choosing the right route.

The good news is that you don't need to completely overhaul your hiking kit to enjoy summer adventures in comfort. A handful of well-chosen upgrades can make a noticeable difference, from breathable clothing and lightweight footwear to better hydration, sun protection and navigation.

I've rounded up some of the products I'd most like to have with me on a hot-weather hike. Some are brand-new launches, while others are tried-and-tested staples that make perfect sense once summer arrives.

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Together, they cover everything from keeping your feet happy on long trails to spotting distant wildlife, staying hydrated and navigating confidently in unfamiliar places. If you're planning to make the most of the sunshine over the coming weeks, these are the upgrades I'd be packing before heading out the door!

(Image credit: NOCS)

NOCS Zero Tube 8x25 Waterproof Monocular

$179.95 | NOCS