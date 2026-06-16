Fjallraven takes aim at the ultralight crowd with its lightest trekking system yet and it's packed with GORE-TEX and 850-fill down

The ultralight hiking movement has transformed the way many people approach long-distance trekking, with modern hikers scrutinising every item in their packs, swapping traditional gear for lighter alternatives.

Now, Fjällräven is responding to that shift by launching Keb Lätt, a new lightweight trekking system designed specifically for thru-hiking and multi-day adventures.

The Swedish company says it has focused on balancing lightweight construction with durability, functionality and repairability, principles that have long defined the brand's outdoor gear.

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According to Fjällräven, modern trekkers are carrying lighter packs, walking longer distances and demanding gear that reduces weight without compromising reliability.

Keb Lätt was developed in response to those changing habits and includes a range of jackets, insulation layers, backpacks and accessories designed to work together as a complete trekking system.

Lightweight without the compromises

One of the key pieces of the collection is the Keb Lätt 55 backpack, a 55-litre pack weighing around 1.13kg that can be stripped down to approximately 960g for weight-conscious adventures.

Built from Fjällräven's new ARCTEN fabric with UHMWPE reinforcement, the pack is designed to provide the strength needed for long-distance trekking while keeping overall weight to a minimum.

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(Image credit: Fjällräven)

Other highlights include the Keb Lätt GTX Jacket, a waterproof shell weighing as little as 157g, and the Keb Lätt Wind Jacket, a minimalist trekking shell that tips the scales at just 89g.

There's also an 850-fill-power down layer, a lightweight fleece jacket and a range of accessories aimed at reducing pack weight without sacrificing comfort on the trail.

Fjällräven says every product was scrutinised during development, with designers questioning which features were truly essential and removing unnecessary complexity wherever possible.

The result is a collection with a noticeably cleaner and more technical appearance than many of the brand's traditional trekking products.

(Image credit: Fjällräven)

For decades, Fjällräven has been associated with rugged, dependable gear built for years of use rather than chasing trends.

The launch of Keb Lätt suggests the brand sees lightweight trekking as more than a niche pursuit and believes demand for lighter, more efficient equipment will only grow.

However, company representatives were keen to stress that the new collection isn't intended to replace existing trekking products, but to offer an alternative for hikers who want to move faster, walk further and carry less.

The Keb Lätt collection is available now at Fjällräven EU and Fjällräven UK, with prices from €25 / £22 (~$29 / AU$41).