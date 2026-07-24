Nike turns the mountains of Chamonix into camouflage for its biggest ACG trail running collection yet

The Chamo Camo collection covers five trail shoes and a full range of race-ready apparel

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Nike ACG Zegama Chamo Camo trail running shoes
(Image credit: Nike)

Nike ACG has unveiled a new trail-running collection inspired by the landscape surrounding Chamonix, the birthplace of modern mountaineering and the home of UTMB, admittedly one of the most popular ultra-trail running events in the world.

The new range transforms the colours and textures of the French Alps into an unusually convincing camouflage print.

Chamo Camo stretches across five of Nike’s trail-running shoes, including the ACG Ultrafly, ACG Zegama Trail, Pegasus Trail, Wildhorse and Terra Kiger.

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