Nike turns the mountains of Chamonix into camouflage for its biggest ACG trail running collection yet
The Chamo Camo collection covers five trail shoes and a full range of race-ready apparel
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Nike ACG has unveiled a new trail-running collection inspired by the landscape surrounding Chamonix, the birthplace of modern mountaineering and the home of UTMB, admittedly one of the most popular ultra-trail running events in the world.
The new range transforms the colours and textures of the French Alps into an unusually convincing camouflage print.
Chamo Camo stretches across five of Nike’s trail-running shoes, including the ACG Ultrafly, ACG Zegama Trail, Pegasus Trail, Wildhorse and Terra Kiger.
Latest Videos From