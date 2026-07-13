Merrell is coming for Hoka with its carbon-plated trail shoe that exposes its biggest secret through the sole
The MTL SpeedARC Peak combines pod-like cushioning, a visible carbon plate and Vibram’s latest trail outsole
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The MTL SpeedARC Peak combines pod-like cushioning, a visible carbon plate and Vibram’s latest trail outsole