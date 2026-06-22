Merrell's futuristic hiking shoes just got the GORE-TEX treatment courtesy of a cult Japanese outdoor brand

Japanese outdoor lifestyle brand Snow Peak has reunited with Merrell for a third collaborative footwear release.

This time, the pair are putting a fresh spin on one of the most distinctive hiking shoes on the market.

The new Snow Peak x Merrell SpeedArc Matis GORE-TEX SP takes Merrell's futuristic SpeedArc platform and dresses it in earthy tones inspired by tree bark, soil and stone.

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The limited-edition shoe combines Snow Peak's understated design language with Merrell's trail-ready technology.

(Image credit: Snow Peak)

Collaborations between Western footwear brands and Japanese outdoor labels are becoming increasingly common.

Altra just announced its latest collab with and wander last week, causing a stir in gorpcore circles.

Trail technology meets Japanese outdoor style

The SpeedArc Matis is an urban hiking shoe built around Merrell's performance-focused platform.

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The shoe features a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, a lightweight technical mesh upper and a Vibram outsole designed to provide grip across a range of terrain.

The distinctive midsole remains the star of the show, with its sculpted, pod-like appearance helping the shoe stand out from the crowd.

(Image credit: Snow Peak)

For this collaborative edition, Snow Peak has opted for a muted palette that reflects natural materials found outdoors.

The brands say the colourway draws inspiration from bark, soil and stone, while the asymmetrical insoles feature deep forest green and sunset-inspired hues as a nod to changing landscapes and time spent outside.

The release marks the third chapter in the ongoing partnership between the two brands, following previous collaborations in April and July 2025.

Like its predecessors, the new model is intended to feel equally at home on hiking trails and city streets, combining outdoor functionality with a lifestyle-focused aesthetic.

The Snow Peak x Merrell SpeedArc Matis GORE-TEX SP is available now from Snow Peak UK and Snow Peak EU for £190 / €210 (~$252 / AU$359).

US and AU prices and availability TBC.