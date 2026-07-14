Hiking earlier isn't enough during a heatwave – here's what experienced hikers do instead
Beating the alarm clock is great, but staying safe and comfortable on the trail takes a lot more than an early start
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Beating the alarm clock is great, but staying safe and comfortable on the trail takes a lot more than an early start