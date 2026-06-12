I used ThruDark's Oryon range to beat the heat – and now my old wardrobe can't compete

Clothing isn't the first place you'd expect to find technology. For most of us, the materials don't really extend beyond cotton, linen or a little polyester – hardly the cutting edge!

But ThruDark might have just changed that, with the launch of its Oryon clothing range. That features the DarkMatr fabric, which is graphene-enhanced for added durability and heat regulation, while also offering a four-way stretch, water resistance and a UPF50 rating for sun protection.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I recently tried out a pair of the Oryon Shorts and the Oryon Shirt, to see if the product could live up to the promise. First impressions were actually really quite good.

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The material is pretty much exactly as you'd expect from a modern, activity-focused piece of clothing. It's not exactly soft, but the stretch and breathability definitely make it comfortable.

You will, however, rustle as you move. That's fine when you're wearing a coat on a hike, but it's more peculiar when you're just going about your day, or in the office. It's not a dealbreaker, but it's definitely worth noting.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Both of the items I tested use poppers in place of buttons, which the brand suggests offers less bulk than a traditional button. They were perfectly good in my time testing them, with a secure hold – though the anxious part of my brain can't shake the idea that they'll pop open when I least expect it, like a bad outtake from The Full Monty.

Beyond the poppers, they're also packed full of zip-closed pockets. That's something I cannot heap enough praise on – you'll have more than enough space for all sorts of odds and ends, which is often not the case.

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I'd also take a minute to praise the designers here, because the chest pockets on the shirt really do appear to defy gravity. I've stuffed phones, keys, wallets and all sorts of other weighty stuff in them, and they stay completely level, with no sinking to one side. That irks me with traditional shirts, and makes this a real winner in my book.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I was testing these out during the recent heatwave in the UK, which felt like the perfect environment for these pieces. Everything about the design is engineered to keep you feeling cool, with moisture wicking, breathability and lightweight designs all on the cards.

In practice, this worked almost flawlessly. I was able to get through some fairly intense activity in blistering heat without feeling it like you would in traditional gear. The sun protection also works really well – I'll spare you the tan line images, but you can very clearly see where my ThurDark gear stopped on both legs and arms.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Now, there's no denying that this stuff isn't cheap. At £150 / €195 / US$220 / AU$295 for the shirt and £100 / €130 / US$145 / AU$200 for the shorts, you're going to need deep pockets if you want to fill a wardrobe with them.

Still, I do think they're worth the cash. When the heat really hits – whether you're hiking across the countryside or just pottering around in the garden – there's nothing better I've found for keeping cool and dry. I'll certainly be adding more to my wardrobe.