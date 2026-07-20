Robotic hiking legs have officially entered the mainstream – Hypershell’s upgraded exoskeleton is now available in the UK

Hypershell has officially launched its upgraded X Series exoskeleton range in the UK and Europe, bringing its AI-powered walking technology to retailers including Currys and Healf.

First announced internationally in May, the collection consists of the Hypershell X Pro S, X Max S and flagship X Ultra S.

Each provides a different combination of power, range and terrain-specific assistance.

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All three use HyperIntuition, the company's end-to-end AI motion-control system.

It combines movement detection, recognition and prediction to adjust the assistance delivered to the wearer rather than relying exclusively on predefined movement patterns.

(Image credit: Hypershell)

According to TÜV Rheinland-verified testing, the system achieves 97.5% gait synchronisation across different terrains and responds within 0.31 seconds, making it 64.5% faster than the previous generation.

I reviewed the older Hypershell X Pro in 2025 and found its assistance surprisingly natural once the exoskeleton was correctly adjusted.