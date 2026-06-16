The weighted vest brand backed by a former Nike executive is finally coming to the UK and Europe

Wearable resistance brand Omorpho has officially launched in the UK and Europe, bringing its distinctive weighted vests and apparel to a wider audience after building momentum in the United States.

Founded by former Nike executive Stefan Olander, the company has made a name for itself by rethinking the traditional weighted vest, using its proprietary MicroLoad technology to distribute small amounts of resistance throughout the body.

According to Omorpho, the evenly distributed weight is said to help people improve strength, cardiovascular fitness, and bone health without dramatically altering biomechanics.

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(Image credit: Omorpho)

The expansion sees two of the brand's flagship products, the G-Vest Icon and G-Vest Run, arrive in Europe, both featuring adjustable resistance systems.

The G-Vest Icon offers 2.7-9.1 kg of resistance, while the lighter G-Vest Run is designed specifically for runners and can be adjusted between 1.4-7.3 kg.

From Nike to wearable resistance

Omorpho was founded by Stefan Olander, a former Nike executive who spent more than two decades at the sportswear giant.

The European launch follows the introduction of the updated G-Vest Icon last year, which refined the fit and adjustability of the company's flagship training vest.

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(Image credit: Omorpho)

The latest expansion also introduces a new Deep Sea colourway, giving the products a striking blue finish.

"The response to Omorpho in the United States has exceeded our expectations and reinforced the growing global appetite for smarter, science-backed wearable resistance solutions," said Olander.

"Join the Resistance"

Alongside the launch, Omorpho is introducing its new "Join the Resistance" campaign, encouraging runners, gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts to incorporate wearable resistance into their training routines.

Wearable resistance remains a relatively small category compared with traditional strength-training equipment, but Omorpho is betting that more athletes will embrace weighted apparel to add extra training stimulus without spending more time in the gym.

The G-Vest Icon starts at £299, while the G-Vest Run starts at £249, both available now through Omorpho's UK store.