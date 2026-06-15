On joins Nike and Puma in the race for HYROX athletes with its first-ever carbon-plated hybrid workout shoe

Swiss sportswear brand On has unveiled the Cloud X Tempo Pro, its first dedicated hybrid fitness workout shoe, challenging rivals such as Nike, Puma and Reebok in one of the fastest-growing areas of endurance sport.

Designed specifically for HYROX-style competition, the Cloud X Tempo Pro combines technologies borrowed from On's running shoes with features intended to provide stability during functional fitness exercises such as sled pushes, lunges and wall balls.

While On has offered training-focused footwear through its Cloud X range for years (and launched its dedicated strength-training shoe last year), the Cloud X Tempo Pro is its first shoe built specifically for hybrid racing, a category that has exploded in popularity thanks to the global growth of HYROX events.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: On)

It was developed in collaboration with Austrian athlete Alexander Roncevic, who became the first person to complete a HYROX race in under 52 minutes, setting a world record of 51:59.37 in Warsaw earlier this year.

To help athletes move quickly between running and workout stations, the brand added a full-length carbon Speedboard and Helion HF midsole foam, the same high-performance foam found in some of the brand's running shoes.

A rocker geometry is designed to encourage a faster turnover during the running sections of a race.

(Image credit: On)

Unlike a traditional road racing shoe, however, the Cloud X Tempo Pro also includes a reinforced midfoot cage, a grippy Missiongrip outsole and an integrated strap system intended to provide additional support during strength-focused movements.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The move brings On into direct competition with brands that have already established a presence in hybrid racing.

Nike's Metcon range remains a popular choice among athletes, while Puma has become increasingly associated with HYROX through its official partnership with the organisation and a growing portfolio of competition-focused footwear.

The On Cloud X Tempo Pro will launch globally in August 2026, priced at CHF 300 (~£281 / €378 / €326 / AU$534).

Head over to On for more info.