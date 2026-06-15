On joins Nike and Puma in the race for HYROX athletes with its first-ever carbon-plated hybrid workout shoe
The Swiss brand is bringing super-shoe technology to the rapidly growing world of fitness racing
Swiss sportswear brand On has unveiled the Cloud X Tempo Pro, its first dedicated hybrid fitness workout shoe, challenging rivals such as Nike, Puma and Reebok in one of the fastest-growing areas of endurance sport.
Designed specifically for HYROX-style competition, the Cloud X Tempo Pro combines technologies borrowed from On's running shoes with features intended to provide stability during functional fitness exercises such as sled pushes, lunges and wall balls.
While On has offered training-focused footwear through its Cloud X range for years (and launched its dedicated strength-training shoe last year), the Cloud X Tempo Pro is its first shoe built specifically for hybrid racing, a category that has exploded in popularity thanks to the global growth of HYROX events.
It was developed in collaboration with Austrian athlete Alexander Roncevic, who became the first person to complete a HYROX race in under 52 minutes, setting a world record of 51:59.37 in Warsaw earlier this year.
To help athletes move quickly between running and workout stations, the brand added a full-length carbon Speedboard and Helion HF midsole foam, the same high-performance foam found in some of the brand's running shoes.
A rocker geometry is designed to encourage a faster turnover during the running sections of a race.
Unlike a traditional road racing shoe, however, the Cloud X Tempo Pro also includes a reinforced midfoot cage, a grippy Missiongrip outsole and an integrated strap system intended to provide additional support during strength-focused movements.
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The move brings On into direct competition with brands that have already established a presence in hybrid racing.
Nike's Metcon range remains a popular choice among athletes, while Puma has become increasingly associated with HYROX through its official partnership with the organisation and a growing portfolio of competition-focused footwear.
The On Cloud X Tempo Pro will launch globally in August 2026, priced at CHF 300 (~£281 / €378 / €326 / AU$534).
Head over to On for more info.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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