Samsung gives Galaxy Watch a major navigation upgrade with Strava Routes
The new partnership will bring Strava’s popular route-planning feature directly to Samsung Health
Samsung Galaxy Watch users will soon be able to access Strava Routes on their wrist through Samsung Health, thanks to a significant expansion of the two companies’ partnership.
Strava will be pre-installed on new Galaxy Watches sold globally, beginning with the latest Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
Buyers of either smartwatch will also receive a 60-day trial of Strava’s subscription service, which unlocks a complete selection of premium training and route-planning features.
More importantly, Strava Routes will be integrated natively into Samsung Health later this year, giving you on-wrist access to routes created through Strava without relying solely on the separate Strava watch app.
Strava and Samsung haven’t fully explained how the integration will work, including whether routes will synchronise automatically or which older Galaxy Watch models, such as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, will be supported.
However, the companies say the Samsung Health integration will begin rolling out globally to Galaxy Watch users in the coming months.
Finding a better way around
Strava Routes uses activity data from the company’s enormous user community to generate courses suited to different sports, distances and preferences.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Strava Premium subscribers can also create their own routes and download them for navigation in areas without a reliable data connection.
The feature could make Galaxy Watch more competitive with outdoor watches from brands such as Garmin, Suunto and Coros, where route creation, synchronisation and on-wrist navigation are already important parts of the experience.
Its arrival is particularly timely after Strava expanded its hiking tools in June.