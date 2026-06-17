Coros' latest update means you could spend less time staring at maps and more time on the trail

Coros has announced a new partnership with AllTrails, aiming to make discovering, navigating and recording outdoor adventures a little more seamless.

The integration connects the brand's running and outdoor watches with the popular hiking and trail discovery platform, allowing you to send saved routes directly from AllTrails to your watch for turn-by-turn navigation.

Activities recorded on a Coros smartwatch can also be automatically synced to AllTrails to help you build a complete record of your adventures without excessive button pressing.

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(Image credit: Coros)

While it might not be as flashy as a new product launch, the update removes one of the common friction points for hikers, trail runners and fastpackers who use multiple platforms to plan and track their activities.

Coros says users with an AllTrails Plus or Peak subscription can save routes within the AllTrails app and send them directly to a compatible wearable.

Once on the trail, navigation runs on the watch, freeing users from constantly checking their phones.

The partnership also allows users to upload photos, leave trail reviews and contribute route information back to the AllTrails community after completing an activity on a Coros watch.

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According to the company, the goal is to create a smoother experience from route discovery through to navigation and activity logging.

(Image credit: Coros)

The announcement arrives during what appears to be a busy period for hiking-focused software updates.

Just last week, Strava introduced a major package of hiking features, including enhanced route planning, navigation tools and social features designed specifically for outdoor adventures.

Unlike Strava's update, which focuses on expanding the platform's own hiking capabilities, Coros has opted to partner with an established trail discovery service.

It's a relatively small change in the grand scheme of things, but one that could make a noticeable difference for anyone who spends their weekends exploring new trails.

While Coros has yet to confirm exactly which devices are supported, the integration is expected to be available on the brand's navigation-capable watches, including recent models in the Pace, Apex and Vertix families.

Read more about the update at Coros.