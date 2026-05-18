Puma takes aim at ASICS and Nike with its stripped-back super trainer

Puma has unveiled the Deviate Pure Nitro, a new plateless running shoe designed to deliver a faster, more responsive ride for everyday training without relying on the carbon-plated formula that has dominated performance footwear in recent years.

The new model joins Puma’s well-established Deviate family but takes a noticeably different approach from the carbon-equipped Deviate Nitro 4.

It's designed for runners who want a lightweight tempo shoe that feels quick but remains comfortable enough for regular mileage.

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That positioning immediately puts the shoe into competition with some of the biggest names in the category, including the Nike Zoom Fly 6, Adidas Boston 13 and Asics Superblast 2, all of which blur the line between daily trainer and speed shoe.

A lighter take on the Deviate formula

The biggest change here is the removal of Puma’s PWRPLATE technology that propels every other model in the Deviate family.

Instead, the Deviate Pure Nitro relies entirely on an updated version of the brand’s NitrofFoam midsole (see also: Puma ForeverRun Nitro 2 review) to create propulsion and responsiveness.

(Image credit: Puma)

According to Puma, the shoe weighs 220g in a men’s UK 8, making it around 30g lighter than the Deviate Nitro 4.

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The geometry remains fairly aggressive, though, with a 38mm heel stack, 30mm forefoot stack and 8mm drop.

The overall setup suggests Puma is targeting runners who enjoy uptempo sessions but perhaps find plated shoes too rigid or overly demanding for everyday use.

Puma also says the shoe has been tuned to deliver a smoother, more natural ride experience, which aligns with the growing trend of brands introducing “super trainers” that prioritise versatility over outright race-day efficiency.

Speed without the stiffness

Away from the midsole, the Deviate Pure Nitro features an engineered mesh upper, paired with a padded tongue and plush heel collar, designed to enhance comfort during longer sessions.

(Image credit: Puma)

The outsole uses Puma’s well-regarded PUMAGRIP rubber, which has become one of the brand’s standout technologies in recent years thanks to its reliable wet-weather traction.

Romain Girard, VP Innovation at Puma, described the goal of the shoe as making speed “more accessible” while still retaining the performance-focused character of the Deviate range.

The Deviate Pure Nitro launches globally on 4 June via Puma and selected retailers, priced at €150 (~£130 / $174 / AU$244).