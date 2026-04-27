The impossible just happened at the London Marathon

After countless athletes trying in vain for decades, the men’s marathon has its first official sub-two-hour performance.

Sabastian Sawe clocked an astonishing 1:59:30 to win the 2026 London Marathon, becoming the first athlete to break the barrier in a record-eligible race.

Moments later, Yomif Kejelcha crossed the line in 1:59:41, also under two hours (and yet, remarkably, not the winner and not the world record holder – imagine).

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(Image credit: Adidas)

On the women’s side, Tigist Assefa delivered a performance just as seismic, setting a new women-only world record of 2:15:41, cementing this as one of the most important days in distance running history.

Even Eliud Kipchoge, who ran 1:59:40 as part of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna in 2019, couldn't go as fast as Sawe.

Kipchoge's was a breathtaking achievement, but also a highly orchestrated one with rotating pacers, a pace car projecting laser lines, a flat course, perfect conditions, and no requirement to follow standard race rules.

Sawe's, Kejelcha's, and Assefa's times were all set under race conditions on a suboptimal day (from a weather perspective), making their achievement all the more incredible.

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When shoes stopped being just shoes

If Kipchoge cracked the psychological barrier, the last few years have chipped away at the physical one.

"The rise of so-called 'super shoes', featuring ultra-light foams, carbon propulsion plates and aggressive geometries, has completely reshaped elite distance running in the past decade.

Case in point, all three record-breaking athletes in London wore the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, the brand's most extreme race-day running shoe to date.

It's lighter than anything that came before it, built with a next-gen version of Lightstrike Pro foam, and designed to maximise energy return while reducing fatigue deep into the race.

(Image credit: Adidas)

And while it would be easy to pin the three athletes' success on Adidas' latest innovation, it's important not to oversimplify the story.

As Sawe said after the race, “To break the world record is something I have dreamed about for a long time… it reflects the hard work behind the scenes, the support of my team, and the role of innovation in helping me push beyond limits."

That said, at this level, where the margins are measured in seconds, the gear has become part of the equation in a way it never was before.

The new normal is anything but normal

A few years ago, a sub-two-hour marathon was a moonshot, but now, two athletes have done it in the same race.

Training, nutrition, pacing strategies and technology have all converged to raise the ceiling.

What used to be a once-in-a-generation performance is starting to look like the new benchmark.

And if that sounds dramatic, consider this: we went from asking if a sub-two-hour marathon was possible to asking how many athletes can do it in a single race.

Running has truly just entered a new era.