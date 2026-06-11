Audiophiles will appreciate this welcome Apple TV update – could end up the heart of your hi-fi

Quick Summary The Apple TV 4K will be getting Hi-Res Lossless Audio support when tvOS 27 arrives this autumn (fall). We don't know the exact specifications yet, but it's thought this could provide up to 24-bit / 192 kHz audio streams.

Although it was barely mentioned in passing during Apple's WWDC keynote address this week, the Apple TV 4K box is getting several new tricks in the coming months. The release of tvOS 27 is expected around September time, and it'll add new features to existing set-top-boxes.

One of them will be of particular interest to audiophiles and lovers of Hi-Res Audio, as the Apple TV is set for higher quality music streams.

Hidden in a press release sent by Apple after the keynote was reference to Hi-Res Lossless Audio, which is coming with the next major build of tvOS. The Apple TV 4K box currently supports Apple Music Lossless Audio streams, running at up to 24-bit / 48 kHz when connected to a suitable system.

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However, the addition of Hi-Res Lossless Audio could offer much higher bitrates and frequencies – possibly up to 24-bit / 96 or even 192 kHz. Apple hasn't revealed specifications as yet.

You'll need to connect your Apple TV to a compatible amp, receiver or hi-fi system, but the fact that it will be capable will come as great news to audio purists.

Also coming to Apple TV boxes will be AutoMix, which intelligently transitions Apple Music tracks from one to another. And there will be Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features too, although it's currently thought that they might be exclusive to a new Apple TV 4K model, also tipped for release later this year.

Certainly, if there are further performance boosts that will be available on the new device, it could be worth considering an upgrade anyway. A new model is expected to run on a much more powerful processor, so will be a lot faster to operate for starters.

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That being said, the existing Apple TV 4K is still arguably the best streaming device out there, a staggering four years after its debut.