Apple TV quietly gets a major update, but older models miss out – here are the boxes that WON'T get tvOS 27

Quick Summary The first developer beta of tvOS 27 for Apple TV boxes is available now, although it'll take another month before the public will get a chance to try it out. Some may never get it though, as it's been revealed that only a couple of Apple TV 4K models will be supported.

It's a largely open secret that a new Apple TV 4K box will arrive later this year – most likely in September – but existing models are getting updates, too. The only issue is, which ones.

Although Apple mostly swerved from mentioning the Apple TV 4K and tvOS 27 during its WWDC keynote on Monday, it did release the first beta for developers. And there are a few new features coming in later builds.

However, it also turns out that there's some less than welcome news for owners of older Apple TV streaming devices – your boxes will not be supported.

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Indeed, it looks like pretty much all of the existing models will be exempt from some of the best new features, such as Siri AI and the new Apple Intelligence add-ons. That's because even the 2022 Apple TV 4K runs on a chip – the A15 Bionic – that is unlikely to be compatible.

But it will still get a range of additional new tricks coming with tvOS 27, such as smart downloads, a redesigned podcasts app, faster AirPlay connections, the ability to change the text size, and a more responsive Control Centre.

That's more than its predecessors, which won't be getting the latest software at all.

According to MacRumors' analyst Aaron Perris (via 9to5Mac), tvOS 27 will not be coming to the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K (1st gen).

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tvOS 27 drops support for:Apple TV HDApple TV 4K (1st gen)June 8, 2026

The HD model was released in 2015, while the first Apple TV 4K followed in 2017. We've had two additional 4K boxes since then, which will be supported, it seems, but nothing since 2022.

That's why a new model is expected – it'll be the first compatible with Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI.

We'll find out more in the coming months, and we'll keep you informed whenever there are additional details to share.