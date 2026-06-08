Apple's Siri AI is finally here – and it will look familiar for Google fans, too

Quick Summary Siri AI is finally here. The new feature was announced at WWDC 2026.

After two years of waiting, Siri AI is now here. Announced (again) at WWDC 2026, the new AI-powered assistant looks set to be the big highlight of the event, complete with the promise of some killer features.

For starters, the system is built on the brand's next-gen Apple Intelligence platform. That's built in collaboration with Google's Gemini, which should offer a more stable base than Apple's previous attempt. It's pretty recognisable, too, so anyone who has spent a long time using Gemini in the past will feel right at home.

The new Siri can use personal context, as well as context from what's on your screen, in order to provide a more natural, conversational experience. In the presentation, we see the user ask where a location in an image is, with Siri able to recognise it and share a location.

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It'll also be able to recognise the people and faces in your image library, making it easier than ever to find images. You can say things like "find the picture of John from our trip to the park in April" and it should be able to do just that.

(Image credit: Apple)

The voice has also changed, with a lot more expressiveness in its delivery. It's quite cool, if a little cringey, especially when you hear it trying to use modern slang and language. It's a bit like hearing your Granny do the same.

You can even adjust the pace and expressivity of the voice, as well as change the accent, to really tailor the assistant to exactly how you'd like them to respond.

There are lots of dedicated changes for the system on Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro and MacBooks, too. Most notably, that includes the ability to speak to Siri from the Spotlight window on Mac, and to simply look at the Siri window and start speaking on Vision Pro.

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