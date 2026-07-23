Samsung gave us more details on its smart glasses at Unpacked, but there are still one or two things it's leaving out
We've now seen Samsung's Intelligent Eyewear in the flesh, but we're still missing a few key details
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We've now seen Samsung's Intelligent Eyewear in the flesh, but we're still missing a few key details