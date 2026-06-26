I watched World Cup football in the Samsung Galaxy XR and it blew my mind – I'm now sold as it comes to the UK

The Samsung Galaxy XR might have taken its sweet, merry time to come to the UK, but a release date is now imminent and I got the chance to spend two hours with one prior to it arriving.

Pre-orders are now open for the £1,699 headset with shipping to start on 8 July, and although it was launched in the US and South Korea last October, this was my first chance to try it personally.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

In many ways, prospective UK owners might have had longer to wait, but they are getting a better product. Some of the initial software quirks and bugs have been ironed out, and new features have arrived in post-launch patches. So what are my first impressions?

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Well, even from the first minute I was struck by just how sharp the dual Micro-OLED displays are. You cannot see the pixels (3552 × 3840 per eye). The resolution is higher even than the Apple Vision Pro, which I was already impressed by, and it's the first time in any VR or mixed reality headset that I've even stopped looking for flaws.

The field of view is also exceptional – at 109° x 100° – and so you stop thinking that you're looking through a couple of lenses at a virtual scene, but just allow yourself to get swept away in it.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

That's enhanced by its relative light weight – 545g – which is impressive considering the build quality and materials used. And also by the lack of latency in its external view mode.

As soon as you put the headset on, you can see the outside world in glorious colour and high resolution 3D, shot through two outward facing, passthrough cameras. It helps ground you, as you see everything in real time around you.

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The super low latency continues with gesture sensing, as the additional six cameras on the faceplate and just underneath also track your hands and fingers. It seems extremely responsive and accurate, with fairly light movements tracked accurately.

I'll be going into more detail when I've had even more playtime with the headset for a full review, but interacting with the virtual overlays and utilities was as akin to Minority Report as I've ever got before. Within seconds (thanks to a startup tutorial) I was throwing around windows in the demo room, and bringing up and resizing software like a pro.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Among all the built-in tools I tried, Google Maps was one of the most impressive – allowing me to literally zoom into London's Camden, the place of my childhood, and visit the streets where my parents still live.