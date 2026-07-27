Apple delays smart glasses over privacy fears, launch expected in 2027
There might not be a simple solution to this huge problem
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Quick summary
Apple's AI glasses have been delayed partly on privacy grounds, with Meta facing a backlash over its own smart glasses.
With Apple using privacy as a marketing angle for its devices, it needs to make sure its own smart glasses don't appear to run counter to that core value.
There's now an explanation for the delay to Apple's smart glasses. We previously reported that the Meta Ray-Ban rivalling glasses had been delayed, but now it seems that part of the reason is the concern over privacy.
Writing in his