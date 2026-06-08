Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses could soon recognise who you're looking at and tell you their name

Quick Summary
Meta's smart glasses could soon have a new feature.
But it won't be good news for those already concerned with privacy.
Smart Glasses may well be cutting edge tech, but they're also at the centre of a growing wave of concerns over privacy. And that's not about to get any less controversial, as new information is coming to light about a feature baked into the devices with alarming potential.
Dubbed NameTag, the software is intended to use AI to recognise faces as seen through the cameras on the glasses. The news comes from Wired, which has found details as part of a deep dive into the Meta AI app.
Perhaps most concerningly, the report suggests that parts of that code had been added from as early as January. That seems at loggerheads with quotes from Meta in April, where it suggested that any such roll out would take "a very thoughtful approach."
Now, it's worth being really clear here – the feature is not currently enabled. Instead, it's a dormant piece of code sat in the back end.
So, the real question is whether or not this is a good thing. I can certainly see the lighter side – I'm positively dreadful at remembering names, and getting a little reminder of the name of someone I've only met once or twice before would be really handy on trips and networking events.
But there's a much more sinister potential side to this, and it's really hard to ignore. Let's be frank – this technology would allow those with bad intentions (stalkers or other abusers) log faces and use them to identify strangers in public places.
The Wired report goes on to suggest that the system pulls faceprints from Meta's servers, which will almost certainly raise further alarms. Is it possible that face data from its other platforms – the brand owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram – could be used in training this system?
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
This is certainly going to be an interesting launch...
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.