Meta goes it alone with cheaper Meta Glasses – and Kylie Jenner is down with that

Quick Summary Meta has introduced new smart glasses made in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica but without the Ray-Ban or Oakley branding. Meta Glasses start cheaper than their branded equivalents, yet retain the same AI functionality.

Smart glasses are rapidly becoming THE tech trend of 2026 and Meta has announced its first collection away from the likes of Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Meta Glasses have the same tech heritage as the latest Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses, but at a lower price point. And considering that they are also made in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica – the owner of Ray-Ban – you can still expect a high quality finish and styling.

In fact, Kylie Jenner fans might even prefer them, considering one style has been made in collaboration with the Kardashian sister. Meta Glasses by Kylie come in a slim, oval frame, while the other two designs are more traditional.

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Meta Adventurer has a square, almost Warfarer look about it, and the Meta Fury is chunkier and blocky – a modern take on a timeless classic.

(Image credit: Meta)

There are a huge amount of options available, which can be found now on Meta.com. They include multiple frame colours – Classic Black, Classic Tortoise, Racing Green, Linen, Merlot, Mahogany, and Sandstone. And there are different lens options too, including clear and Transitions.

They are also compatible with prescription lenses from -12 to +2.25.

Prices are very attractive, especially considering Meta Glasses feature the same AI-powered features as the seasoned Ray-Ban Meta equivalents. You get access to Meta AI, live translation, and camera capture for stills and video. Audio is built into the frames too.