Meta locks essential Ray-Bans feature behind a paywall, even though it's on the glasses not the cloud

Quick Summary Meta has locked one of its smart glasses features behind a monthly subscription. Conversation focus helps users hear conversations more clearly, yet will now only be available to those who pay for Meta One Premium.

The Ray-Ban and Meta collaboration has been pivotal in the acceptance of smart glasses, and the pair have expanded and improved their devices over time.

New features have been added, and although Meta is also now going it alone with its own designs, they have become synonymous with the tech category. It was only a matter of time though, before the tech giant started to look to monetise the growing segment further.

One of the more interesting features announced when the Gen 2 Ray-Ban Meta glasses were launched was Conversation Focus. It's an "AI-powered" tech solution that uses the beam-forming microphones on the glasses to isolated and amplify voices of the person you're looking at.

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This is great during meetings in crowded situations, and is especially useful for those with hearing difficulties.

However, it us now being locked behind a paywall.

It has been revealed that if you want to use the Conversation Focus feature in future, you'll need to pay for a Meta One subscription – even though the function works on the device itself, rather than through a data connection to the cloud.

A Meta One Premium plan enables some paid services through multiple apps and devices, such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, as well as Meta AI and AI glasses. But, as reported by 9to5Google, it is also being applied to this specific on-