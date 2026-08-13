IKEA quietly brings back its £29 air purifier with a sleep mode and new colours
IKEA's smallest air purifier is back with a fresh new look
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has relaunched its compact Uppåtvind air purifier in beige, blue and pink. Designed for rooms of around 7m², it has three fan speeds, a quieter lowest setting for overnight use and an EPA12 particle filter that captures more than 99.5% of small airborne particles.
It's priced at £29 in the UK and $49.99 in the US, and can be purchased via IKEA's website and in stores.
IKEA has quietly relaunched its popular Uppåtvind air purifier, giving shoppers an affordable and compact way to improve the air quality at home. First launched in 2022, it's designed for smaller rooms of around 7m², where IKEA says it can filter the air up to five times per hour.
There are three fan speed to choose from, and if you're a light sleeper, the lowest setting is specifically optimised for quieter overnight use.
Instead of sticking to plain white, IKEA now offers the purifier in beige, blue and pink. It's priced at just £29 in the UK and $49.99 in the US, and can be purchased via IKEA's website and in stores.
The retailer also offers larger options, including the Förnuftig air purifier (£60) and the Starkvind table with air purifier (£150). However, the Uppåtvind is the smallest of the bunch, making it a great choice if you want something discreet that won't take up much space.
Its compact design means you can either lay it flat on a shelf or stand it upright on a table, depending on the space you have available. Inside, there's a particle filter designed to capture more than 99.5% of small airborne particles, including PM2.5, dust and pollen.
There's also an LED indicator that lets you know when it's time to check and potentially replace the filter. IKEA recommends replacing it at least every six months, and replacement filters are available separately, costing just £3 in the UK.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.