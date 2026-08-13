IKEA quietly brings back its £29 air purifier with a sleep mode and new colours

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has relaunched its compact Uppåtvind air purifier in beige, blue and pink. Designed for rooms of around 7m², it has three fan speeds, a quieter lowest setting for overnight use and an EPA12 particle filter that captures more than 99.5% of small airborne particles. It's priced at £29 in the UK and $49.99 in the US, and can be purchased via IKEA's website and in stores.

IKEA has quietly relaunched its popular Uppåtvind air purifier, giving shoppers an affordable and compact way to improve the air quality at home. First launched in 2022, it's designed for smaller rooms of around 7m², where IKEA says it can filter the air up to five times per hour.

There are three fan speed to choose from, and if you're a light sleeper, the lowest setting is specifically optimised for quieter overnight use.

Instead of sticking to plain white, IKEA now offers the purifier in beige, blue and pink. It's priced at just £29 in the UK and $49.99 in the US, and can be purchased via IKEA's website and in stores.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

The retailer also offers larger options, including the Förnuftig air purifier (£60) and the Starkvind table with air purifier (£150). However, the Uppåtvind is the smallest of the bunch, making it a great choice if you want something discreet that won't take up much space.

Its compact design means you can either lay it flat on a shelf or stand it upright on a table, depending on the space you have available. Inside, there's a particle filter designed to capture more than 99.5% of small airborne particles, including PM2.5, dust and pollen.

There's also an LED indicator that lets you know when it's time to check and potentially replace the filter. IKEA recommends replacing it at least every six months, and replacement filters are available separately, costing just £3 in the UK.