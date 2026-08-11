This Terra Kaffe coffee machine will turn you into an espresso expert – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Terra Kaffe’s latest coffee machine, the TK Demi is a compact, fully automatic espresso maker. Priced at $795, the Terra Kaffe TK Demi has an attractive display and controls, and expertly makes delicious espresso drinks, including Americanos, lungo and more.

I think I just found my new favourite coffee machine . The Terra Kaffe TK Demi, which launched in late 2025, is the brand’s most intuitive, fully automatic espresso machine that will surely turn you into a barista-level espresso expert – if you have $800 spare, that is.

For homes with small kitchens, the Terra Kaffe TK Demi is described as ‘mini but mighty’ by the brand. Weighing just 17 pounds and measuring 12.8 inches in height, 7.5 inches in width and 15.7 inches in diameter, the Terra Kaffe TK Demi takes up minimal room yet its design is so eye-catching that you wouldn’t mind if it did.

The Terra Kaffe TK Demi is available in four earth-inspired colours, including slate, forest, dune and cloud. It has a bean hopper at the top so the machine grinds beans fresh, and a stainless steel analog dial on the side which allows you to adjust temperature, strength and volume of your drinks.

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As an espresso machine, the Terra Kaffe TK Demi makes espresso-based drinks, including Americanos, lungos and drip coffee. My favourite part of the machine is when you select your drink, the name of it flashes up in pixel-like dots at the front, making the minimalist design look smarter and more premium.

(Image credit: Terra Kaffe)

While it might look a little intimidating at first, the Terra Kaffe TK Demi is completely automatic, so while you can customise your drink, the machine takes care of everything for you. The stainless steel spout handle of the Terra Kaffe TK Demi can also be adjusted to fit different mug sizes, and the waste bin and drip tray is easy to clean and empty.

There are many things to like about the Terra Kaffe TK Demi, although I do wish it came with a milk frothing attachment. As someone who loves lattes and cappuccinos, this is a feature I think the Terra Kaffe TK Demi is missing out on, although Terra Kaffe does offer the TK-02 which comes with a milk carafe.

The Terra Kaffe TK Demi is available to buy for $795 at Terra Kaffe . I’ll be honest, when I saw the price, I was incredibly surprised, despite most bean to cup coffee makers coming with this sort of expensive price tag.

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Having said that, the TK Demi’s design and automatic features make it one of the most stylish and advanced models I’ve ever seen. I like that the TK Demi can be used by both beginners and baristas (although the price does take it out of many people’s budgets) but if you’re an espresso fan, it's definitely something you’ll want to save up for – myself included.