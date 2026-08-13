A Louis Vuitton Porsche 911? Yes, please! In fact, I'll have two

Quick Summary Louis Vuitton has partnered with car customisation atelier to create two bespoke Porsche 911 cars that are dripping in elegance. As well as the cars featuring Vuitton styling throughout, they come with exclusive capsules of matching helments, clothing and accessories.

Singer is a bespoke car design brand with a mission – to make classic cars look as glorious as they are to drive. It's no surprise therefore that fashion house Louis Vuitton opted to collaborate with the atelier to help celebrate its 130th anniversary.

Two custom Porsche 911 Classic models have been reimagined by Singer in Louis Vuitton colours and themes. And there are motifs and the finest details throughout, synonymous with the label.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The Porsche 911 Classic coupé is finished in Vuitton's trademark saffron and cobalt blue colourway, and has been designed to honour the label's trunks and "art of travel". That includes a roof rack and an interior that just oozes elegance.

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At its heart is a Tambour dashboard clock, inspired by the iconic Louis Vuitton watch of the same name. It can also be removed and used as a desk clock when you've arrived at your destination.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The other model of the duo is a Porsche 911 Classic Turbo cabriolet and was styled by the artistic director of women's collections at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière.

It is finished in an ivory white with touches of brown, and features an interior inspired by classic motorboats.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

This time, the Louis Vuitton clock isn't behind the steering wheel as part of the dash, it's positioned at the centre of the console. And behind the seats you can find a luggage compartment that's been designed specifically for the car's shape and form.

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Each of the two bespoke automobiles also come with exclusive capsule collections and accessories, including handcrafted jackets and clothing, as well as a 1950s style helmet, sunglasses and luggage.

The 911 Classic even comes with a Louis Vuitton surfboard and skis.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

As for pricing though, who knows? Neither brand is saying, and it's unlikely these two cars will be available for sale. They are extremely special edition and clearly things to look at and covet rather than own.

Singer though somewhat specialises in customising classic Porsche vehicles to a super high spec, so if you do have a Porsche 911 lying around, and the bank balance of a minor country, you could always commission your own bespoke car.

We can dream.