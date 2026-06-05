TAG Heuer's limited edition Monaco draws on rare watchmaking technology patented by Louis Vuitton

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has unveiled a limited edition Monaco watch using technology from Louis Vuitton. That features the spin time movement, patented by La Fabrique du Temps.

If you think of watches and motorsport, TAG Heuer should be one of the first names you think of. The brand has been synonymous with racing on four wheels for decades, and has freshly renewed that position this year as the official timekeeper of the Formula 1 series.

Now, to celebrate that legacy, the brand is unveiling a limited edition version of its Monaco watch. That draws on technology patented by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, and previously seen in some LV watches.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

That's dubbed the spin time movement, and sees 12 individual indices spin around only on the hour where they become relevant. Here, those are also designed to look like pistons, as a nod to the motorsport heritage we talked about earlier.

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That flanks a central minute hand, which stands alone with no seconds readout available. The hand is tipped in red, just like the gauge needles on a speedometer, which is a neat touch.

Every time that minute hand passes the 12 o'clock position, an intricate series of movements happen. The current hour indicator spins back to its original position, while the subsequent one makes a precise 90-degree turn to showcase the black numeral which was previously hidden away.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The square case is crafted from grade 5 titanium and frames the central, circular portion with a transparent design. Four black DLC-coated arches sit in the four corners, cementing the central dial in place.

The model comes fitted with a black rubber strap, which features a textile embossing and red stitching on the sides. It's a fitting nod to the sporty heritage of the piece, and should make it very comfortable to wear.

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Limited to just 50 individually numbered pieces, this is certainly going to be a tough one to keep hold of. There's no word on pricing, though given the nature of the piece itself, I'd expect it to be pretty darn expensive.