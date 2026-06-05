TAG Heuer's limited edition Monaco draws on rare watchmaking technology patented by Louis Vuitton

Quick Summary
TAG Heuer has unveiled a limited edition Monaco watch using technology from Louis Vuitton.
That features the spin time movement, patented by La Fabrique du Temps.
If you think of watches and motorsport, TAG Heuer should be one of the first names you think of. The brand has been synonymous with racing on four wheels for decades, and has freshly renewed that position this year as the official timekeeper of the Formula 1 series.
Now, to celebrate that legacy, the brand is unveiling a limited edition version of its Monaco watch. That draws on technology patented by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, and previously seen in some LV watches.
That's dubbed the spin time movement, and sees 12 individual indices spin around only on the hour where they become relevant. Here, those are also designed to look like pistons, as a nod to the motorsport heritage we talked about earlier.
That flanks a central minute hand, which stands alone with no seconds readout available. The hand is tipped in red, just like the gauge needles on a speedometer, which is a neat touch.
Every time that minute hand passes the 12 o'clock position, an intricate series of movements happen. The current hour indicator spins back to its original position, while the subsequent one makes a precise 90-degree turn to showcase the black numeral which was previously hidden away.
The square case is crafted from grade 5 titanium and frames the central, circular portion with a transparent design. Four black DLC-coated arches sit in the four corners, cementing the central dial in place.
The model comes fitted with a black rubber strap, which features a textile embossing and red stitching on the sides. It's a fitting nod to the sporty heritage of the piece, and should make it very comfortable to wear.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Limited to just 50 individually numbered pieces, this is certainly going to be a tough one to keep hold of. There's no word on pricing, though given the nature of the piece itself, I'd expect it to be pretty darn expensive.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.