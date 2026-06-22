TAG Heuer launches a chronograph to celebrate the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Quick Summary TAG Heuer continues its motoring theme with a new chronograph to celebrate the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It's a gorgeous watch with enviable specs, which should appeal even if you're not a motoring fan.

It's no secret that TAG Heuer enjoys a lot of heritage in the world of motorsport. It's chronographs have been seen on the wrists of drivers and fans alike for the better part of half a century, while a renewed timekeeping duty with Formula 1 has brought that legacy into the modern day.

Now, another major motorsport event has been immortalised in chronograph form. The brand's latest release is made to celebrate the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is set to take place in just a few weeks time.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The model sports a beautiful, deep green dial and bezel colour, which is inspired by the green fields of Goodwood. That's accented with red hands and rings on the crown and pushers, and the two marry up really nicely.

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That dial is broken by three sub-dials arranged in a 12, six, nine arrangement. That leaves space at the three o'clock position for a date window, and the brand, model and calibre logos.

It sits within a 44mm case crafted from fine brushed steel. Flipping things over reveals an engraved caseback, complete with the Festival of Speed logo and the position of the watch within the limited run of 500 pieces.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The model is also rated for a staggering 200m of water resistance. That's enough for a dive watch certification, and is almost unheard of in the realm of chronographs – top marks, TAG!

The piece is powered by a Caliber 16 movement, which should ensure around 48 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz beat rate. Note that those figures are taken from elsewhere online, and don't come directly from TAG Heuer.