TAG Heuer’s fourth Gulf Oil watch collaboration highlights the technical chaos of Formula 1 racing

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has announced a new limited edition Formula 1-inspired watch as part of its fourth collaboration with Gulf Oil. The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Gulf features blue and orange racing stripes on the dial, a tachymeter bezel and chronograph.

TAG Heuer is back for its fourth collaboration with Gulf Oil, and its latest limited edition watch might be my favourite model yet. Featuring blue and orange racing stripes and a tachymeter bezel, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Gulf is a racing-inspired work of art.

As the Official Timekeeper for Formula 1 , TAG Heuer has a long standing history with motorsports. In partnership with Gulf, the two brands have collaborated on both Formula 1 Chronograph and Monaco timepieces, all of which display Gulf Oil’s iconic blue and orange branding.

The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Gulf is no exception. Based on TAG Heuer’s popular Chronograph watch, the watch’s dial features Gulf’s blue and orange stripes that run vertically down the right side and is slightly overlapped by a date window at three o’clock. The base of the dial is black opalin, and a blue running track loops around the inside and is interspersed with hour markers.

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In the centre and left side of the dial, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Gulf has three chronograph counters. The 30-minute and 12-hour subdials have orange hands, while the seconds indicator has a blue hand. The main hour and minute hands are skeletonised to match the hour markers, and the watch also has a bold orange seconds hand.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Measuring 44mm, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Gulf is crafted from Grade 2 sandblasted titanium. A tachymeter bezel frames the dial and has a forged carbon insert that gives it an irregular surface and subtle pattern. On the right side of the case, two chronograph pushers flank an oversized crown that’s tipped with orange.

Powered by the Calibre 16 movement, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Gulf offers a 48 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 200 metres. The caseback displays the Gulf logo and the watch is finished with a titanium bracelet.

Looking at the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Gulf, I’d describe it as a very busy watch. There’s a lot technically and visually happening on the watch, but I love the use of colour, and the bold bezel that frames the racing-inspired dial.