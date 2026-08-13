Driving without the tech – I found the true thrill of driving in some tech-free motors

People have complained for years that technology is taking the thrill out of driving, but I never really believed them. Yes, technology has made driving easier with everything from ABS brakes to sat navs, but the sheer thrill of driving is still possible. I’ve tested numerous advanced tech vehicles, including battery-electric cars, and found the experience incredible.

Last month, I took the Caterham 360R on a road trip to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was a couple of hundred miles of motorways, A roads and country lanes, and despite it being one of the hottest days of the year so far, I loved it.

The Caterham 360R is a race-spec version of one of its mid-range cars. Starting from £38,490, my model featured the R pack, including sports suspension, 15-inch alloys, racing seats complete with four-point harnesses, an anti-roll bar and a Momo steering wheel. It was finished in a unique bluish-purple that changed in the light and came factory-built rather than in kit form, putting the price up to £45,985.

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Back to basics

What is perhaps more noticeable about the Caterham is what it doesn’t have. There’s no stereo, and therefore no entertainment or sat-nav – there is a 12V socket under the dash though, should you need to plug your phone in with an adaptor.

There’s a basic fan, but no climate control and certainly no air conditioning. There’s no power steering or automatic gearbox. I was lucky that this model included the optional windshield and a canvas roof that can be popped on in case of inclement conditions – not that I needed it in the July heatwave.

The result of all this, though, is a car with almost zero distractions. I drove for nearly three hours, focused on the road and the cars around me. While I had navigation on my phone, I actually didn’t miss the sound of the radio blaring once.

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A track car for the road

Caterhams provide you with one of the most direct connections to the road of any road-legal car. It’s closer to riding a motorcycle than anything else. The 360R isn’t the most powerful in the Caterham range, but it will still do 0-60 in 4.8 seconds with 180bhp and a top speed of 130mph from its 2.0-litre Ford Duratec engine. The car weighs just 560kg (depending on exact spec), giving it a 321 bhp per tonne power-to-weight ratio. The result is pure enjoyment.

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This car isn’t about getting from A to B; it’s about the journey. It’s not as practical or comfortable as a Mazda MX-5 (a car that has the perfect balance between fun and practicality), but it’s a car you take out on the weekend, just for the drive. It’s loud, hot and fun, and you’re bound to turn some heads while you’re at it.

I was initially a little concerned about parking the Caterham, as there’s no real way to lock it. After all, even with the roof up, the doors just unclip. But then I realised there’s nothing inside that people could really steal. On the side of the 360R is a big red kill switch. If you remove this and put it in your pocket with the keys, there’s little chance of the car going anywhere either.

(Image credit: Porsche / 23one creative)

Old Porsches

While at Goodwood, I also drove another low-tech vehicle. This time it was a real classic from Porsche’s heritage fleet. The Porsche 356 Speedster is a 1956 open-top version of the first car to bear the Porsche name. This car predated the automatic choke by a long way, so even the art of keeping the engine running is a necessary skill, and in terms of safety tech, there weren’t even seat belts in this model. Such an experience to drive though, and absolutely beautiful to look at.

It’s worth remembering that some tech advances have made the driving experience safer and more comfortable. Seat belt technology, airbags, traction control and tyre tech all help to keep the car out of the ditch and prevent serious injury when things do go wrong.

Then there’s the tech we use to make driving easier. Manual gearboxes are perhaps the last true manual part on modern cars, and even they are becoming few and far between. And when automatic gearboxes have now got so good, it makes sense – not least when you’re sat in traffic, not having to constantly dip the clutch is a welcome relief.

(Image credit: Porsche / 23one creative)

Automation of driving

Future cars will see the whole driving experience removed for most journeys. Autonomous driving systems will allow you to take your concentration off the road and enjoy a film, a chat or even a nap. Level 2 systems already offered by the likes of Mercedes, BMW and Tesla can take over the major driving functions for large proportions of your journey – only needing to take back control if something goes wrong.

For those monotonous drives such as to and from work, or a long road trip across the country, technology can take the pain out of driving, and that’s a good thing. Technology can also make driving more fun, providing entertainment and ease of driving, so you can arrive cool and relaxed when you finish your journey.

If you’re really looking for a proper driving experience that will leave you grinning from ear to ear though, you are best to remove the tech as much as possible. Driving the Caterham 360R on any road is a true experience and one you won’t forget. So while it won’t suit everyone, it’s the perfect antidote to the modern tech mobiles.

If you want something a little more practical, it also comes in an S-pack version, with comfy seats and with the option of a larger chassis to give you a little more room. Keep it in the garage for the weekend when you feel the need for a proper drive.