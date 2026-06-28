New Polestar 3 shows the power of an EV facelift, but it’s not perfect

I know what you’re thinking. Didn’t the Polestar 3 only just come out? Well yes, and T3 had its first drive just a year ago, in June 2024.

But 12 months is a long time in the electric car world, and already Polestar has given its biggest car a huge technological upgrade, while keeping the exterior (and interior) practically unchanged.

The big news here is how the car’s electrical architecture has been upgraded from 400 to 800 volts. This allows it to charge much more quickly than before, with the official maximum rate up from 250 kW to 350 kW. Polestar says that’s good for a 25 percent reduction in real-world charge time, and the 10-80 percent time is down from 30 to 22 minutes – but, as you know and as I discovered, this can vary somewhat in what really is the real world.

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(Image credit: Polestar)

There’s also a new battery with a slightly smaller capacity but improved chemistry, more powerful motors developed in-house by Polestar itself, and new performance figures across the board. The base model has a single motor driving the rear wheels and a smaller battery (92 kWh) than its dual-motor siblings. Range for that entry-level car has fallen rather noticeably from a claimed 438 miles to 374 miles, but power is up from 295 to 329 bhp and the 0-62 mph sprint has fallen by 1.2 seconds to 6.3.

Both dual motor cars have a 106 kWh battery (down slightly from 111 kWh in the original Polestar 3), but range has increased from 395 to 404 miles in the standard car. Power is also up, from 482 to 536bhp and the 0-62 mph sprint is down from 4.8 to 4.5 seconds. Lastly, the flagship variant, called the Polestar 3 Performance and driven here for this feature, has had a huge power boost, up from 517 to a whopping 680 bhp. That’s taken the 0-62 mph time down from 4.5 to a supercar-bothering 3.8 seconds.

Polestar has upgraded the 3’s computer, too. It’s now the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin processor, which the Swedish carmaker claims boosts processing power significantly, from 30 to 254 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). This 8x increase in computing power will, Polestar says, “enable faster, more intelligent management of active safety systems, battery performance, and sensor data.”