New electric BMW iX5 gets 525 miles of range, ultra-rapid charging… and hydrogen

BMW has revealed the all-new X5 SUV – and for the first time ever, it’s a car available with five distinct drivetrains, including two mild hybrids, a plug-in hybrid, an EV and even a hydrogen fuel cell model.

To be built at BMW’s Spartanburg factory in South Carolina, US, the new X5 is the third member of BMW’s Neue Klasse family, following the smaller iX3 and i3. But, while the new car shares its design, platform and technology with those models, the X5 is significant in its own right – not least because more than three million have been sold since BMW’s first SUV arrived in 1999.

Announced in the US this week, the new X5 family will go into production in August, with the first combustion-engine models arriving with customers in November. The electric and plug-in hybrid versions can be ordered from October, with deliveries beginning in early 2027. UK deliveries are expected to begin in the spring of 2027, but prices aren’t known for now.

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Here are eight things you need to know about the new BMW X5 and iX5.