Do you even need an ebike? 3 of the best ebike converter kits reviewed

The bicycle is surely one of humankind's greatest inventions. But has the technology really moved on that much in the last century? Sure, bikes have lost weight, gained gears, they're smoother, roll more easily and stop better. But when all's said and done you still have to do the work – it's not moving along without you.

But what if it could give you a helping hand? What if the ultimate upgrade wasn't (just) a set of Spokey-Dokeys, but the ability to turn your regular bike, no matter how humble, into an electric one?

We've lined up three e-bike converter kits that you can add to your current bike for a bit of a boost – and remove if you have to leave it somewhere. All are fully compliant with UK regulations and were designed and developed here too. These are not cheap kits that are going to explode in your front porch. Nor are they going to rocket you up hills at 40mph. Sorry. You're still going to have to do some pedalling.

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What they will do is help take the sting out of your rides. No more sweaty and dishevelled stumbling into the office on the commute. They might convince you to leave the car at home if the weather's good. Or pedal to the pub to see your mates. Or the park for Sunday footy. In other words: your bike, multiplied.

SWYTCH

Why not just buy an e-bike? Simple answer: cost. A vaguely reputable e-bike is a thousand quid, but for half that Swytch will sell you a kit that can be fitted to almost any conventional bike. Secondary answer: security. An e-bike is a theft magnet – with these, you can remove a good chunk of the expensive tech and carry it with you.